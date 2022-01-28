Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of...
Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old cook, was working in a Deerfield Beach restaurant and had never been in trouble with the law.

But he spent five days in jail before the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, ran the fingerprints and realized the mistake. He was released Tuesday.

The fugitive is still on the lam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Vehicles are seen at the bottom of a ravine in Pittsburgh Friday after a bridge collapsed.
Pittsburgh bridge collapse
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
Wendy Stroh said she at first thought the sound of the bridge collapsing was 'a huge snowplow'...
Bridge collapse sounded 'like huge snowplow,' witness says
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
Key inflation gauge rose 5.8% in 2021, most in 39 years