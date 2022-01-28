Man found dead outside of burning structure being investigated as homicide, Tangipahoa sheriff says

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - When first responders responded to a structure fire at an Amite property on Monday, they found a man dead on the grounds. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is considered a homicide.

On Monday, Tangipahoa Fire Dist. No. 1 found the body of James “Junior” Muse, 24, outside of a home on Richardson Road. After the sheriff’s office was notified, detectives identified the victim.

During the course of the ongoing investigation, detectives identified two vehicles they believe are connected to two suspects responsible for Muse’s death. The sheriff’s office says that the owners of the vehicles reported them as stolen days before Muse’s death.

Detectives say one vehicle is a 2010 GMC Acadia with three center caps on the tires. It is missing both side mirrors and has a broken rear window.

The second vehicle is a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 Dual Wheel Truck with an external silver gas tank in the rear of the truck, aftermarket Fuel wheels, black running board with steps, and tow mirrors on both sides.

Anyone with any possible information that may lead to the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1-800-554-5245.

