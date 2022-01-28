LSU gymnastics rescheduled for tri meet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team will compete in a tri meet involving Missouri and Arkansas on Sunday, Feb. 20 the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The meet will be held in Columbia, Missouri and was scheduled after LSU at Missouri’s meet from Jan. 14 was postponed due to COVID-19 and the same for the Arkansas at LSU meet scheduled for Jan. 21.

The Tigers are currently ranked No. 5 in the country and will travel to Athens, Georgia for their second meet of the season against Georgia on Friday, Jan. 28. LSU hasn’t competed in a meet since their season opener on Jan. 7 against Centenary.

