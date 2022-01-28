LSU baseball holds Media Day with new head coach Jay Johnson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a chilly afternoon but the sun was out for LSU baseball’s Media Day on Friday, Jan. 28, with new head coach Jay Johnson.

There are just three weeks to go until the first pitch is thrown at Alex Box Stadium to start the 2022 season.

“We want to get back to the top of the SEC and if you’re at the top of the SEC, you’re at the top of college baseball,” said Johnson.

Jacob Berry (14) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

One key player who could be instrumental in getting the Tigers back to the top of the league is All-American Jacob Berry, who followed Johnson from Arizona to Baton Rouge.

Berry drew quite a crowd of sports journalists.

LSU Media Day Takeaways:

Players compare Johnson to Nick Saban in terms of relentless attention to detail and organization but say Johnson isn’t a screamer or shouter. Not at all.

The pitching rotation seems WIDE OPEN. These next three weeks will be big.

Johnson had an interesting analogy when describing the brutal SEC road schedule of Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.

“If I had to come up with an analogy, I’d probably go back to the movie Rocky IV,” said Johnson.

He went into great detail about the character doing lots of training, going to a hostile environment, and losing during most of the fight before pulling off the win.

What about Rocky V?

“That’s the worst sequel to a movie of all-time,” he answered.

It should be interesting getting to know the new skipper of Tiger baseball.

