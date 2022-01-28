Livingston Parish schools announce assistance days for pre-K applicants

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Parents in Livingston Parish can get help with applying for pre-K classes by taking advantage of several help days.

This goes for any parents looking to enroll their kids in pre-K for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school system requires parents to apply online through a tool called SchoolMint. During the application process, they must electronically submit a copy of the child’s certified birth certificate, social security card, and more.

But if some parents have issues going through that process, Livingston Parish Schools say you can get in-person help. You can find a full schedule of those help days by going to www.lppsearlychildhood.com.

A child must have turned four years old before September 30, 2022, to be eligible for pre-K. Also, pre-K seats will be filled by placing all eligible applications in a lottery after each application round.

