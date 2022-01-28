Ask the Expert
Landlord hopes to reduce eviction moratoriums

A landlord has a new lease agreement asking certain tenants to agree they can still be kicked out even if there's another eviction moratorium.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge company that leases apartments and condos is asking certain tenants to agree that they can still be evicted even if there’s another eviction moratorium in the future.

In exchange for paying a lower lease amount each month, tenants would give the company the right to evict them regardless of whether the government issues another ban on certain evictions as it did in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisiana native and University of Iowa College of Law professor Chris Odinet says the agreement proposed by Garry Lewis Properties might have a hard time passing legal muster.

“I’m candidly a little surprised that any landlord, particularly in Louisiana, would be able to find an attorney to draft a provision like this without that attorney having to tell them you should know that it’s almost 100 percent certain that this is not going to be enforceable,” Odinet said.

The law professor says there are many provisions in the law, particularly Louisiana law, where landlords are not allowed to entice tenants to sign away certain rights, even if tenants do so willingly.

“It’s a pre-event waiver,” Odinet said. “I want you to waive away rights that you may have in the future arising from, in this case, a pandemic or some other public health emergency. And, you can see that if the law allowed landlords to do this with tenants, that it would seriously undermine the ability of public health officials to act quickly and to act responsibly in the future when there is something like a public health emergency.”

Many landlords across the country suffered monetary losses during the moratorium. They still had bills to pay despite, in some cases, a drastic reduction in the amount of rent they were collecting.

Tara Berthelot, a manager for Garry Lewis properties, issued a statement explaining why they have made the change to some of their lease agreements. “We are a small business and we pay for all items we purchase at local stores,” Berthelot said. “We just provide a different product and have to meet our costs to provide it.”

Editor’s note: Professor Odinet’s research specializes in commercial/consumer finance and property law, with an emphasis on mortgage lending, digital assets, and financial regulation. His work has appeared in leading law reviews, and he is a co-author on several casebooks dealing with real estate and commercial transactions.

