Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP and Office of Juvenile Justice investigating firearm incident with juvenile escapee

THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP and Office of Juvenile Justice investigating firearm incident with...
THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP and Office of Juvenile Justice investigating firearm incident with juvenile escapee(Storyblocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A firearm was found in a holding cell at the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville.

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice have started an investigation into the incident.

The firearm was discovered in the possession of a 16-year-old juvenile escapee recently taken into custody on Thursday, January 20, by LSP Troopers.

The arrest of the male juvenile took place on U.S. 61 near Thomas Road in East Baton Rouge Parish after Troopers located an occupied stolen vehicle in connection with two wanted juvenile escapees.

Troopers discovered one of the two juveniles in the stolen vehicle and learned of the details of the escape, multiple vehicle burglaries, an alleged accidental shooting with a stolen weapon, and two vehicle thefts committed by the two escapees.  The 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody, treated at a local medical facility for injuries sustained in the escape, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.   The second juvenile escapee was discovered several days later in Pointe Coupee Parish by local law enforcement search teams.

On January 25, 2022 corrections officers at the Acadiana Center for Youth St. Martinville facility discovered a hidden firearm after the 16-year-old juvenile admitted to bringing the weapon into the secure facility. The circumstances of how the firearm was brought into the facility are part of the joint investigation.  The investigation remains active and ongoing and further information will be released when available.

“Upon discovery of the contraband, OJJ reached out to local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation,” stated Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary William Sommers.   We are fully cooperating in this investigation to assure the safety of the youth in our care, our staff and general public.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Authorities said a patient stole an ambulance and led law enforcement on a chase before crashing.
BR man steals ambulance, sends authorities on multi parish chase
Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled Baton Rouge City Court Judge Johnell Matthews can remain on...
BR judge can remain on bench despite her age, Supreme Court rules
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Burrow named 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year by PFWA