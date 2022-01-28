‘If a lot of us were rats, you’d have less crime to solve’: Community members respond to BRPD holding anti-violence walk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the corner of Eddie Robinson Dr. and South St., crime tape still marks what happened there less than two weeks ago.

That scene was one of two shootings that have happened in this neighborhood in as many weeks.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, BRPD found themselves back on the streets at that same spot, urging people to stop the violence.

“This is a place they are gradually trying to take away. Tell them they can’t do it. Not on Peach Street,” said Sharon Terrance.

If anybody knows this area it’s Sharon Terrance.

She has seen everything in her 70 years living on this block, but if you ask her what needs to change, she’s not afraid to give it to you straight.

“The person that told what happened, you want to know what they told them? They call him a rat now. You know what, if a lot of us were rats, you’d have less crime to solve,” said Terrance.

As you can imagine Terrance doesn’t fear anything or anyone, but she says everyone has a part to play if we want to get our city back on track.

“Those churches need to come in here. You just left that church, you’ve served those people, you pick their collection up, you took it home with you, you got in your Cadillac, and you went to another subdivision, but you just took the money out of this neighborhood. Give it back. We’re not going to let them take it. Give it back to us and let’s clean this place up,” said Terrance.

This hands-on approach with BRPD knocking on doors and passing out flyers is to get people more comfortable with the police and to put a face to the name.

They admit this is a hurdle they must jump to make this city safe.

“That’s what it’s going to take. It’s going to take all of us, coming together, being together, maintaining and staying together to get over those hurdles,” said Det. Gayton Montgomery.

They believe they can make that happen.

“Once we do that and as long as we stay focused, then it’ll get done,” said Montgomery.

It won’t happen overnight, but Terrance thinks we might see a change.

“If a shooting goes on and you saw it, don’t say I didn’t see nothing. I mean it’s in your face, how come you didn’t see it? We have to stop the violence,” said Terrance.

Anyone with any information about any crime is asked to call the Violent Crimes Division at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

