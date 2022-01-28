Hot shooting Arkansas dominates No. 12 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 4-3 SEC) entered the game against No. 12 LSU (17-4, 5-3 SEC) leading the Southeastern Conference in made three pointers with 177. On Thursday, Jan. 27 their hot shooting from deep continued as they made 13 threes and dominated the Tigers 90-76, Amber Ramirez led the Razorbacks with 25 points and was 5-for-8 from behind the arc.

LSU trailed as many as 24 points in the game and was 4-for-14 from deep and 30-for-67 from the field. The Tigers at one point were 0-for-10 from three, their first three came late in the fourth quarter from senior Khayla Pointer who finished with 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Pointer also became the first player in school history with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists or more.

Arkansas as a team made 13-of-25 three pointers. Samantha Spencer scored 20 on 8-of-15 shooting and 3-for-5 from deep.

Alexis Morris led the team with 22 points with all of her points coming in the second half, she was 3-for-6 from deep and added six rebounds and three steals. Autumn Newby chipped in with 15 points and also grabbed nine rebounds.

LSU will look to rebound and get back in the win column as they return home to host Kentucky, Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.

