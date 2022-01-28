Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Dry weather, but freezing temps return tonight

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out the morning with cool temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We look to close out the work week with a mostly cloudy and cool day with forecast highs in the low to mid 50s. We could see a little sun mixing in later today, with an isolated shower possible mainly south of Baton Rouge. A cold front will move through the region today, but most of the area stays dry with a wind shift out of the north reinforcing drier air for the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28(WAFB)

Friday night into Saturday AM will be below freezing, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28(WAFB)

Protect the Ps, many still have their pipes wrapped so you may as well leave them be.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28(WAFB)

Both Saturday and Sunday both look mainly sunny, but the difference will be felt in the temperature department. Saturday will be winter-like with highs only in the low 50s. Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28(WAFB)

The next chance of rain will be Monday night into Tuesday. Next week looks unsettled with decent rain chances Tuesday through Thursday. Have a great weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 28(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 10 p.m FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 27.
FIRST ALERT 10 p.m FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 27.
FIRST ALERT 6 p.m. FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 27
FIRST ALERT 6 p.m. FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27
Cloudy and cool overnight but staying dry
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 27
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 27