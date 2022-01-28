Dry weather, but freezing temps return tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out the morning with cool temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We look to close out the work week with a mostly cloudy and cool day with forecast highs in the low to mid 50s. We could see a little sun mixing in later today, with an isolated shower possible mainly south of Baton Rouge. A cold front will move through the region today, but most of the area stays dry with a wind shift out of the north reinforcing drier air for the weekend.

Friday night into Saturday AM will be below freezing, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Protect the Ps, many still have their pipes wrapped so you may as well leave them be.

Both Saturday and Sunday both look mainly sunny, but the difference will be felt in the temperature department. Saturday will be winter-like with highs only in the low 50s. Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

The next chance of rain will be Monday night into Tuesday. Next week looks unsettled with decent rain chances Tuesday through Thursday. Have a great weekend.

