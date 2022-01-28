COVID-19 events this weekend in the Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several opportunities to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 in the Capital Area over the weekend.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

On Friday, January 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Baton Rouge Family Medical Center is hosting a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination event for kids ages 5-11. The event will be held at Baton Rouge Family Medical Center on the Bluebonnet Campus located at 8595 Picardy Ave, Suite 100.

Registration is required.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

If no online appointments are available, please call (225) 763-4500 to schedule an appointment.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

On Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Ochsner Baton Rouge will provide Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11 at Elm Grove Baptist Church located at 1069 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Those receiving their first vaccine will get a $50 Visa gift card. Registration is required. COVID testing is also available. Call 1-844-888-2772.

On Saturday, January 29 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, in conjunction with Senator Cleo Fields and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), is hosting a Senior COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Day at the Louisiana Leadership Institute located at 5763 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

On Saturday, January 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Health, Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and Sen. Regina Barrow have partnered with local officials and community leaders to include Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome to host a Community COVID Home Test Giveaway and Vaccination Event at Living Faith Christian Center located at 6375 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70805.

Vaccines will be available to everyone ages 5 and up and $100 Visa debit cards will be offered to those getting their first dose. In addition to 5,000 free home rapid tests, food boxes, water, hand sanitizer, and masks will be given away for free while supplies last.

