Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

COVID-19 events this weekend in the Capital Area

Some areas in Louisiana are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Some areas in Louisiana are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several opportunities to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 in the Capital Area over the weekend.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

On Friday, January 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Baton Rouge Family Medical Center is hosting a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination event for kids ages 5-11. The event will be held at Baton Rouge Family Medical Center on the Bluebonnet Campus located at 8595 Picardy Ave, Suite 100.

Registration is required.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

If no online appointments are available, please call (225) 763-4500 to schedule an appointment.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

On Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Ochsner Baton Rouge will provide Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11 at Elm Grove Baptist Church located at 1069 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Those receiving their first vaccine will get a $50 Visa gift card. Registration is required. COVID testing is also available. Call 1-844-888-2772.

On Saturday, January 29 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, in conjunction with Senator Cleo Fields and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), is hosting a Senior COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Day at the Louisiana Leadership Institute located at 5763 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

On Saturday, January 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Health, Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and Sen. Regina Barrow have partnered with local officials and community leaders to include Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome to host a Community COVID Home Test Giveaway and Vaccination Event at Living Faith Christian Center located at 6375 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70805.

Vaccines will be available to everyone ages 5 and up and $100 Visa debit cards will be offered to those getting their first dose. In addition to 5,000 free home rapid tests, food boxes, water, hand sanitizer, and masks will be given away for free while supplies last.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

LifeShare Blood Center officials said if you donate blood Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan....
Blood supply critically low in Baton Rouge, donors receive large king cake from LifeShare Blood Center
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available in Ascension Parish
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available in Ascension Parish
Coronavirus testing
Many waiting for at-home COVID test kits, thousands of kits to be given away in Ascension Parish
Younger people aren’t rushing to get their vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday