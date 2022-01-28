California flamethrower joins LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eric Reyzelman joined the LSU baseball program in the offseason from San Francisco University.

Reyzelman is a 6′2, 188 pound redshirt sophomore who has reached nearly 100 miles per hour on the gun.

He hopes to give LSU first year head coach Jay Johnson a strong option on the mound, as the Tigers starting rotation seems wide open three weeks before the 2022 season opener

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.