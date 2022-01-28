Ask the Expert
California flamethrower joins LSU Tigers

Reyzelman joined the LSU baseball program in the offseason from San Francisco University....
Reyzelman joined the LSU baseball program in the offseason from San Francisco University. Reyzelman is a 6’2, 188 pound redshirt sophomore who has reached nearly 100 miles per hour on the gun(wafb)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eric Reyzelman joined the LSU baseball program in the offseason from San Francisco University.

Reyzelman is a 6′2, 188 pound redshirt sophomore who has reached nearly 100 miles per hour on the gun.

He hopes to give LSU first year head coach Jay Johnson a strong option on the mound, as the Tigers starting rotation seems wide open three weeks before the 2022 season opener

