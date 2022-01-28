Blood supply critically low in Baton Rouge, donors receive large king cake from LifeShare Blood Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health care leaders are sounding the alarm as blood supply gets thin in the Capital Region.

LifeShare Blood Center officials said if you donate blood Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28, you will receive a large king cake from Thee Heavenly Donut and a LifeShare Blood Center Mardi Gras-themed t-shirt, while supplies last.

The center is located at 5748 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

LifeShare supplies blood to our area hospitals and helps treat critical patients undergoing treatment for cancer, heart disease and blood disorders.

Young donors are also being asked to give. Officials said the number of young donors has dramatically decreased since the outbreak of COVID-19.

If you are interested in scheduling a blood drive, email: volunteer@lifeshare.org.

