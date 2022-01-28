Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Blood supply critically low in Baton Rouge, donors receive large king cake from LifeShare Blood Center

LifeShare Blood Center officials said if you donate blood Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan....
LifeShare Blood Center officials said if you donate blood Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28, you will receive a large king cake from Thee Heavenly Donut and a LifeShare Blood Center Mardi Gras-themed t-shirt, while supplies last.(LifeShare Blood Center)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health care leaders are sounding the alarm as blood supply gets thin in the Capital Region.

LifeShare Blood Center officials said if you donate blood Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28, you will receive a large king cake from Thee Heavenly Donut and a LifeShare Blood Center Mardi Gras-themed t-shirt, while supplies last.

The center is located at 5748 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, CLICK HERE.

LifeShare supplies blood to our area hospitals and helps treat critical patients undergoing treatment for cancer, heart disease and blood disorders.

Young donors are also being asked to give. Officials said the number of young donors has dramatically decreased since the outbreak of COVID-19.

If you are interested in scheduling a blood drive, email: volunteer@lifeshare.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Some areas in Louisiana are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 events this weekend in the Capital Area
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available in Ascension Parish
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available in Ascension Parish
Coronavirus testing
Many waiting for at-home COVID test kits, thousands of kits to be given away in Ascension Parish
Younger people aren’t rushing to get their vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday