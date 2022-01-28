Ask the Expert
Argument leads to deadly shooting at gas station, according to police

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Police said an unidentified Hispanic man was shot multiple times at the Circle K gas station on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard at North Harrells Ferry Road around 7 p.m. after getting into an argument with a group of unidentified individuals.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

