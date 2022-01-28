Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ambulance stolen, crashed into LSP units after chase; authorities investigating

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man stole an ambulance early Friday morning, taking law enforcement on a pursuit.

A spokesman with LSP confirmed a suspect reportedly hit two LSP units before being taken into custody.

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28, causing several lane closures.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route at this time.

Authorities say the suspect is being treated at a local hospital and will be booked accordingly upon release.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting LSP with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Some areas in Louisiana are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 events this weekend in the Capital Area
LifeShare Blood Center officials said if you donate blood Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan....
Blood supply critically low in Baton Rouge, donors receive large king cake from LifeShare Blood Center
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 28
Dry weather, but freezing temps return tonight
Baton Rouge Police Department
‘If a lot of us were rats, you’d have less crime to solve’: Community members respond to BRPD holding anti-violence walk