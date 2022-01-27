Visit Baton Rouge celebrates 50th anniversary

The following information is from Visit Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Visit Baton Rouge, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Louisiana’s Capital City, is proud to announce its 50th anniversary. As the sole tourism agency for East Baton Rouge Parish, Visit Baton Rouge will celebrate the past five decades of promoting East Baton Rouge Parish as a travel and tourism destination as we look forward to the changes that the industry is beginning to see.

Since 1972, Visit Baton Rouge has helped promote local businesses, provide marketing and sales resources to local partners, attract visitors from around the world, and helped host major events to boost economic impact to the city. The DMO has seen several obstacles along the way, such as major floods, hurricanes, and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the challenges, Baton Rouge has adapted to safely continue being a host city for major events in previous years, such as the Bayou Country Superfest, the Marucci World Series, Miss USA in 2015, and this April, Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour at Tiger Stadium.

“The impact that we’ve had on this city has been a reward of its own,” said Paul Arrigo, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “It has been an absolute honor to serve as Visit Baton Rouge’s President and CEO for nearly 20 years. We’re known for being an effective organization that knows how to get the job done, no matter what the circumstances are. We’ve always managed to excel in our roles here, and I couldn’t be more excited and proud of our team that we’re celebrating 50 years of serving this community.”

To commemorate five decades of the DMO, Visit Baton Rouge has several events lined up for the year-long celebration.

