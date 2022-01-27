Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires after 18 seasons

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ben Roethlisberger, who spent 18 years as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement Thursday.

He made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

“The time has come to clean up my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers drafted the signal caller with the 11th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami (Ohio), and he spent his entire NFL career with the franchise. He won two Super Bowls during that time and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month
Transgender guest wearing skirt denied service at Atlanta restaurant