Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Starbucks enters energy drink arena with new options to get you going

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.
The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.(Starbucks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is stepping up its caffeine game. The company is entering the energy drink category for the first time with Starbucks BAYA Energy.

Starbucks says the energy drinks are crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit to give a boost of “feel-good energy.”

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.

“Over the years, we’ve continued to identify new and exciting ways to expand our ready-to-drink portfolio and saw an opportunity to complement our existing coffee beverage lineup with Starbucks BAYA Energy, the brand’s first beverage to launch in the energy category,” said Chanda Beppu, vice president, Channel Development Americas at Starbucks.

Starbucks BAYA Energy are available online and in grocery stores this week. They will be available at Starbucks locations starting March 1.

They have 90 calories and 160 mg of caffeine.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
A bald eagle surprises a Pennsylvania family by crashing into their home. (Source: WFMZ via CNN...
Bald eagle crashes into house’s front window