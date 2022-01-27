Southern University Law Center to host expungement event Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center will host an expungement event Friday, January 28.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. in room 207 of the Law Center located at 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Street.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to give help and information on expungements.

Anyone interested in attending is advised to bring information related to their arrests and/or convictions.

