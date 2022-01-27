Ask the Expert
Report: Bucs OC Byron Leftwich expected to interview for Saints head coach vacancy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich watches the action during warmups...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich watches the action during warmups before a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)(Alex Menendez | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to interview for the Saints head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Tom Brady under center, Leftwich and head coach Bruce Arians won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

Leftwich is also rumored to be a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

