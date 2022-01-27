Report: Bucs OC Byron Leftwich expected to interview for Saints head coach vacancy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to interview for the Saints head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints have requested permission to interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

With Tom Brady under center, Leftwich and head coach Bruce Arians won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

Leftwich is also rumored to be a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

