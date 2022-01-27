Report: Bucs OC Byron Leftwich expected to interview for Saints head coach vacancy
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to interview for the Saints head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
With Tom Brady under center, Leftwich and head coach Bruce Arians won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.
Leftwich is also rumored to be a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.
