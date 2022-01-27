Raising Cane’s closes downtown BR location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s downtown Baton Rouge location has closed according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.

The restaurant has been closed since about March of 2020.

According to the spokesperson, the location closed because they were unable to reach an agreement on the lease of the Third Street location.

“As much as we loved serving the Downtown Baton Rouge community, we were unable to reach an agreement on the lease of our Third Street restaurant. We continue to grow in the Greater Baton Rouge area and are currently hiring 100 Crewmembers for our first West Baton Rouge restaurant set to open in March on LA-1 in front of Walmart in Port Allen. All of our downtown Crew were offered jobs at our other area locations,” said the spokesperson.

However, Raising Cane’s is planning on opening its first West Baton Rouge location in March of 2022.

