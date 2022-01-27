Ask the Expert
Police: 1 injured in shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they’re investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning.

Investigators say the shooting was reported in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court.

Police tell WAFB one man was injured in the shooting and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Few details are available at this time. WAFB has a crew en route to the scene.

