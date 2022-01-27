Police: 1 injured in shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they’re investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning.

Investigators say the shooting was reported in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court.

Police tell WAFB one man was injured in the shooting and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Few details are available at this time. WAFB has a crew en route to the scene.

