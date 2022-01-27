Orange Flourless Chocolate Cake
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is from “All the Presidents’ Pastries” by Roland Mesnier, who was the Executive Pastry Chef for the White House from 1979 through 2004. This particular recipe was a favorite of the Reagan Family.
Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 10–12 Servings
Ingredients:
grated zest of 1 large orange
candied orange peel for serving
6 ounces (170g) bittersweet chocolate
unsalted butter for greasing
flour for dusting
1½ sticks (12 tbsps) unsalted butter
1 cup plus 2 tbsps sugar
4 eggs plus 2 egg yolks
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
confectioners’ sugar for dusting
vanilla ice cream for serving
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter and flour a 10-inch round cake pan. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper. Butter and flour parchment paper then set aside. Gently melt chocolate over a double boiler. Add 1½ sticks butter into chocolate then stir until melted and smooth. Remove from double boiler. Whisk sugar and orange zest into chocolate mixture. Add eggs and egg yolks, whisking constantly. Sift cocoa powder over chocolate mixture and whisk batter until totally smooth. Pour batter into cake pan and bake 35–40 minutes or until top has formed a good crust. Remove from oven and let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Turn cake upside down onto a serving platter. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve with candied peel and vanilla ice cream.
