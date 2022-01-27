Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Many waiting for at-home COVID test kits, thousands of kits to be given away in Ascension Parish

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The at-home COVID test kits are making its way to mailboxes across the Capital Region.

The United States Postal Service is the agency in charge of the important delivery.

But until they arrive, many of you are looking for a place to get some tests.

Folks in Ascension Parish are hosting a second giveaway Thursday, Jan. 27. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Government said 3,700 test kits will be given out.

You can drive up to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

You should drive in from Highway 30 onto Ashland Rd to the back entrance of Lamar-Dixon.

There will be direction markers for you to follow.

You’ll then exit back onto Ashland Road.

On Thursday, January 27, the distribution will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in...
On Thursday, January 27, the distribution will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. From 9:00 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last.(Ascension Parish Government)

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said they received a limited supply of the free the at-home COVID tests from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Each vehicle will get one box with two tests.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Younger people aren’t rushing to get their vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Providing eye care the uninsured BR
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to Eye Health
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU professors given extra 2 weeks to choose remote or in-person teaching