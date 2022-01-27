Many waiting for at-home COVID test kits, thousands of kits to be given away in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The at-home COVID test kits are making its way to mailboxes across the Capital Region.

The United States Postal Service is the agency in charge of the important delivery.

But until they arrive, many of you are looking for a place to get some tests.

Folks in Ascension Parish are hosting a second giveaway Thursday, Jan. 27. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Government said 3,700 test kits will be given out.

You can drive up to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

You should drive in from Highway 30 onto Ashland Rd to the back entrance of Lamar-Dixon.

There will be direction markers for you to follow.

You’ll then exit back onto Ashland Road.

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said they received a limited supply of the free the at-home COVID tests from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Each vehicle will get one box with two tests.

