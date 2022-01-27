LSU student arrested for allegedly making false claim of active shooter on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department has made an arrest for a false claim of an active shooter on campus.

According to court documents on Monday, Jan. 24 Dominick Moore went on a social media app called YikYak and said, “there’s about to be an active shooter in the 459 at 6:30.” The 459 is a dining hall on LSU’s campus.

During the investigation, LSU police learned the post to YikYak was made around 6:18 p.m and the post was either made in the 459 or very close.

Police were able to see the phone number linked to the YikYak account and the owner of the phone was able to provide an alibi for their whereabouts. While talking with the police the owner of the phone mentioned he let his friend, Dominic Moore use his phone number to activate Moore’s YikYak account as Moore has told the person his account was banned from YikYak for using his own phone number.

The report goes on to say investigators were able to place Moore at the 459 dining hall during the timeframe by using surveillance and LSU ID card.

Moore was arrested for one count of terrorizing.

Investigators with LSU learned that Moore’s account was banned from YikYak for making a similar statement.

