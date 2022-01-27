Lil Boosie makes an apperance at the LSU vs Texas A&M basketball game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-4) pulled a big win in the final 90 seconds and defeated the Texas A&M Aggies with a score of 70-64 Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

One local celebrity was there enjoying the game.

LSU Basketball had tweeted about Lil Boosie and thanked him for coming out.

“Got a team of goons ‘bout action.” Thanks for comin’ out last night, @BOOSIEOFFICIAL

“Got a team of goons ‘bout action.”



thanks for comin’ out last night, @BOOSIEOFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/HTJhBGi2LM — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 27, 2022

