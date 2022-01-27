Ask the Expert
Lil Boosie makes an appearance at the LSU vs Texas A&M basketball game

FILE - In this March 10, 2014 file photo, rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch,...
FILE - In this March 10, 2014 file photo, rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch, appears at a news conference in New Orleans. A Mississippi police department denies that officers took Boosie's jewelry. Boosie Badazz, formerly known as Lil Boosie, says in a Tuesday, April 11, 2017, video that Biloxi police seized a bag of jewelry on Sunday when they arrested several members of his entourage for assault. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)(Bill Haber | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-4) pulled a big win in the final 90 seconds and defeated the Texas A&M Aggies with a score of 70-64 Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

One local celebrity was there enjoying the game.

LSU Basketball had tweeted about Lil Boosie and thanked him for coming out.

“Got a team of goons ‘bout action.” Thanks for comin’ out last night, @BOOSIEOFFICIAL

