Lil Boosie makes an appearance at the LSU vs Texas A&M basketball game
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-4) pulled a big win in the final 90 seconds and defeated the Texas A&M Aggies with a score of 70-64 Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
One local celebrity was there enjoying the game.
LSU Basketball had tweeted about Lil Boosie and thanked him for coming out.
“Got a team of goons ‘bout action.” Thanks for comin’ out last night, @BOOSIEOFFICIAL
