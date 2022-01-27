JACQUES TALK: Saints RB Mark Ingram

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Mark Ingram is without a doubt one of the greats in New Orleans Saints history.

Ingram has rushed for 7,878 yards in his NFL career and 64 touchdowns, with another 2,057 yards receiving and 10 more scores.

Ingram played for the Saints from 2011 through 2018, before leaving and then returning to New Orleans during the 2021 season.

