Hammond lieutenant retires after 28 years

A Hammond police officer is retiring after 28 years.
A Hammond police officer is retiring after 28 years.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department posted on social media a Lieutenant on the force retiring after 28 years.

According to a Facebook post from the Hammond Police Department, Lieutenant Calvin Miller is retiring.

Miller has been with the department for 28 years.

The Facebook post reads:

“Congratulations Lieutenant Calvin Miller on 28 years with Hammond Police Department. Thank you for your years of service to our community. We hope you enjoy your retirement!!!”

