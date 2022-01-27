Hammond lieutenant retires after 28 years
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department posted on social media a Lieutenant on the force retiring after 28 years.
According to a Facebook post from the Hammond Police Department, Lieutenant Calvin Miller is retiring.
Miller has been with the department for 28 years.
The Facebook post reads:
“Congratulations Lieutenant Calvin Miller on 28 years with Hammond Police Department. Thank you for your years of service to our community. We hope you enjoy your retirement!!!”
