Gaines clutch free throws leads No. 19 LSU past Texas A&M; snaps 3 game skid

Eric Gaines (2).
Eric Gaines (2).(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (16-4, 4-4 SEC) snapped their three game losing streak with a tough 70-64 win over the Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

With the game tied at 64-64 and :34 seconds left Eric Gaines was fouled and came up big with two clutch free throws to give the Tigers a 66-64 lead.

Gaines, finished with 16 points, shooting 3-for-10 from the field and 1-for-3 from deep. He was also 9-for-12 from the charity stripe.

Brandon Murray came off the bench and provided a much need spark with 21 points, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from three.

