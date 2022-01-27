4 arrested for armed robberies in Baton Rouge

The following is a press release from Baton Rouge Police Department:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Baton Rouge Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Robbery Divisions arrested multiple individuals who were involved in at least five separate armed robberies and one home invasion inside and outside the city limits of Baton Rouge starting on December 29, 2021.

On January 26, 2022 Baton Rouge Police Detectives along with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force and the Attorney General’s Office located one of the suspect’s inside a residence in the 15000 block of Monica Ave who was involved in an Armed Robbery and Home Invasion that occurred inside the city limits of Baton Rouge.

That apprehension resulted in the arrest of Jorge Aldari-Mencia, 20, Rommel Zair Banegas-Villela,18, Ever Alexander Robles-Cordova, 19 and Didier Javier Guardado-Cardenas , 27.

Multiple guns and an undisclosed amount of money was confiscated during a search of the residence on Monica Ave.

List of Charges:

Jorge Aldari-Mencia

1ct of Armed Robbery / Home Invasion BRPD

*3cts of Armed Robbery / 3cts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm EBRSO

Rommel Zair Banegas-Villela

*1ct of Armed Robbery / Home Invasion BRPD

Ever Alexander Robles-Cordova

*1ct of Armed Robbery / Home Invasion BRPD

*3cts of Armed Robbery / 3cts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm EBRSO

Didier Javier Guardado-Cardenas

*3cts of Armed Robbery EBRSO

*3cts of Armed Robbery / Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm EBRSO

