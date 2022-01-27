Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being taken out of the game in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Brees broke the NFL all-time passing yards record during the game. The Saints won 43-19. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)(Bill Feig | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since we’ve come to terms with the retirement of Sean Payton as head coach of the Saints, the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Drew Brees has weighed in on Payton’s retirement.

“So much appreciation for my head coach. What an incredible 16 years,” Brees said in a message he shared on Instagram. “He challenged us, motivated and inspired us, pissed us off at times (in a good way), but always did what was best for the team!”

Brees also shared several iconic photos of moments in his career alongside Payton.

When it’s all said and done, Payton and Brees will be considered one of the greatest head coach and quarterback duos of all time. What a touching and fitting tribute to Payton from the former Black & Gold star.

See Brees’ full statement in the post here.

Related stories

Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation

Report: Bears cancel interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen for head coaching vacancy

Looking back on the best to ever wear Black & Gold

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich watches the action during warmups...
Report: Bucs OC Byron Leftwich expected to interview for Saints head coach vacancy
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced his retirement on Jan. 25, 2022.
Sean Payton announces retirement - Part 1
Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)
Report: Bears cancel interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen for head coaching vacancy