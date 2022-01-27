Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Donaldsonville water utility offices closed until further notice

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Utilities Department has announced two of its water utility offices will be closed to public traffic until further notice.

The closures include the office lobby of Ascension Consolidated Utility District No. 1 (ACUD#1) and Parish Utilities of Ascension.

The water systems serve the West Bank of Ascension Parish, according to officials.

Water customers of both utilities can still pay their bills by mail or through the office drop box.

PUofA customers also have the option of paying online.

New service requests can be made by calling 225-450-1200.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

The SU Law Center was recently ranked #2 on a list of top law schools for African Americans by...
Southern University Law Center to host expungement event Friday
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available in Ascension Parish
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available in Ascension Parish
COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday
COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday
Water utility offices close to public traffic in Donaldsonville until further notice
Water utility offices close to public traffic in Donaldsonville until further notice