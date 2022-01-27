Donaldsonville water utility offices closed until further notice

ASCENSION (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Utilities Department has announced two of its water utility offices will be closed to public traffic until further notice.

The closures include the office lobby of Ascension Consolidated Utility District No. 1 (ACUD#1) and Parish Utilities of Ascension.

The water systems serve the West Bank of Ascension Parish, according to officials.

Water customers of both utilities can still pay their bills by mail or through the office drop box.

PUofA customers also have the option of paying online.

New service requests can be made by calling 225-450-1200.

