Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday

Younger people aren’t rushing to get their vaccines.
Younger people aren’t rushing to get their vaccines.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan. 27 for anyone 5 years of age and older.

The clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 East Washington Street.

According to organizers, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Anyone wishing to participate should bring a picture I.D. and insurance card.

For those receiving booster shots, you are asked to bring your vaccination card.

Face masks are required.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Coronavirus testing
Many waiting for at-home COVID test kits, thousands of kits to be given away in Ascension Parish
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Providing eye care the uninsured BR
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to Eye Health
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU professors given extra 2 weeks to choose remote or in-person teaching