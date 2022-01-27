COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan. 27 for anyone 5 years of age and older.
The clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 East Washington Street.
According to organizers, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
Anyone wishing to participate should bring a picture I.D. and insurance card.
For those receiving booster shots, you are asked to bring your vaccination card.
Face masks are required.
