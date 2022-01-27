COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan. 27 for anyone 5 years of age and older.

The clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 East Washington Street.

According to organizers, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Anyone wishing to participate should bring a picture I.D. and insurance card.

For those receiving booster shots, you are asked to bring your vaccination card.

Face masks are required.

