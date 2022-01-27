Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Cool and dry through the weekend

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will see a slight warming trend through Friday morning. Expect afternoon highs at or near 60° Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27(WAFB)

It won’t be as cold out the door Friday, but you’ll still want a jacket with lows dipping into the upper 30°s. A weak cold front arrives Friday afternoon. There will be no moisture for this front to work with so the forecast will remain dry. A reinforcing shot of colder air will be felt Friday afternoon into Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27(WAFB)

The weekend will be dry. Saturday will be colder by about 10 degrees over Sunday. A warming trend will begin Sunday afternoon thanks to a return of southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico. Moisture levels will slowly increase so the very first part of the new week will remain dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27(WAFB)

It won’t stay dry for long. Rain chances will increase Tuesday as a mid-level disturbance pushes through the area. A storm system and cold front will approach Wednesday and eventually move through Thursday into early Friday. Rain chances during this time will be likely with a few t-storms possible. It’s too far away to tell if severe weather will be an issue. Rain amounts for this next rain event look to be on the order of 1-2″. After a nice warm-up with highs back at or near 70° by mid week, a cool down will take place once again as we head into the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 27(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Jan. 26
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, January 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 26
Mainly clear, cold overnight with a wake-up freeze
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M.FORECAST: Wednesday, Jan. 26
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Jan. 26