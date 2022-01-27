Cool and dry through the weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will see a slight warming trend through Friday morning. Expect afternoon highs at or near 60° Thursday.
It won’t be as cold out the door Friday, but you’ll still want a jacket with lows dipping into the upper 30°s. A weak cold front arrives Friday afternoon. There will be no moisture for this front to work with so the forecast will remain dry. A reinforcing shot of colder air will be felt Friday afternoon into Saturday.
The weekend will be dry. Saturday will be colder by about 10 degrees over Sunday. A warming trend will begin Sunday afternoon thanks to a return of southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico. Moisture levels will slowly increase so the very first part of the new week will remain dry.
It won’t stay dry for long. Rain chances will increase Tuesday as a mid-level disturbance pushes through the area. A storm system and cold front will approach Wednesday and eventually move through Thursday into early Friday. Rain chances during this time will be likely with a few t-storms possible. It’s too far away to tell if severe weather will be an issue. Rain amounts for this next rain event look to be on the order of 1-2″. After a nice warm-up with highs back at or near 70° by mid week, a cool down will take place once again as we head into the following weekend.
