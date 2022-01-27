Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘Chain him up’: Racist rant hurled at only Black player on high school basketball team

By Emily Van de Riet and Kara Finnstrom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California couple is calling for action after racial slurs were hurled at their son during a high school basketball game.

Cell phone video from a basketball game at Laguna Hills High Friday captured a fan making racist comments about the only Black player from the opposing team as he made free throws. The fan can be heard shouting, “Where is his slave owner?” and “Chain him up.”

Terrell and Sabrina Brown, the parents of basketball player Makai Brown, said their son discovered the hurtful comments while reviewing game footage, as he does every Saturday.

“He understands that unfortunately there are ignorant people in this world. And that ignorance is perpetuated,” Sabrina Brown said.

The Browns said they immediately reached out to the school district leaders and their local representatives. Saddleback Valley Unified District has since issued a statement condemning the language, and said they identified the person making the racist comments as a Laguna Hills High student. The district said the student is being disciplined and counseled.

“I actually feel sorry for the kid and his parents because I fully expect they will punish and reprimand him, but I don’t know if that’s going to change the culture that we have experienced at Laguna Hills High School,” Terrell Brown said.

Makai Brown’s parents also voiced concerns during the game about the opposing coach’s demeanor toward their son, and Terrell Brown ended up ejected from the game. The high school has not yet addressed those concerns.

The Browns said their son is pessimistic anything would change after coming forward about how he was treated that night, but they’ve all been reassured by an outpouring of support.

“The overwhelming support that we’ve received has been so appreciated. It helps validate that, hey, we can band together and make a change,” Terrell Brown said.

The town’s mayor issued a statement on Facebook Tuesday that said he will be sending out a letter calling for more action.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Justice Breyer retiring from Supreme Court; Biden vows to nominate Black woman
In this photo provided by climate scientist Rob Jackson, researcher Colin Finnegan injects an...
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich watches the action during warmups...
Report: Bucs OC Byron Leftwich, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen expected to interview for Saints head coach vacancy