CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thefts, car burglary on Woodside Drive in Zachary

Police asking for additional surveillance video
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Zachary Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for multiple thefts and one car burglary.

Authorities say they responded to multiple thefts and one car burglary on Woodside Drive in Zachary.

Investigators say they’re looking for surveillance footage of the suspect committing the crimes.

The suspect was in the area on Monday, Jan. 24 around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 25 around 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., authorities say.

Anyone with any information or surveillance footage about the investigation is asked to message the Zachary Police Department’s Facebook page or by calling or texting Sgt. Nichols at 225-337-2941.

Surveillance footage may be submitted electronically.

