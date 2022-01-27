BRPD tries new strategy for recruiting officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is trying something new to get more police recruits.

You’re going to see us on social media platforms, you’re going to see us on billboards, you’re going to see some commercials. For the first time, a very aggressive recruiting campaign,” Paul said.

At Wednesday’s metro council meeting, he announced $50,000 will go toward marketing for officer recruitment.

“Our number one strategy this year and last year is to fill the vacancies within the department. We need boots on the ground for these strategies to work,” Chief Paul said.

After a record-breaking year for murders, officials said getting more police on the streets is a priority for the city.

“I think our number one recruit is our police officers themselves and being proactive in the community as you see right now is a very good thing. When our officers are coming out, everybody from the newest officers to the most senior, our deputy chiefs, our chiefs, our uniformed patrol commanders, all those things play a benefit and it lets the community see ‘well, I want to do that job as well,” sergeant Darren Ahmed, director of recruiting for BRPD, said.

We reached out to the Baton Rouge Union of Police to get their thoughts on the chief’s recruiting initiative.

Union president Brandon O’Neal said what will make the biggest difference is increasing pay.

Already more than 20 people have signed up for June’s police academy, but Ahmed said he’d like to see more.

“I’d love to shoot for a 50 man academy and I think that’ll be historical so if the good lord says the same and with the right backing from the administration- and we’ve had that- we’re going to go all the way with it.”

You have to be at least 21-years-old to be a police officer, but only 18 to be a cadet.

BRPD’s recruitment line is 225-389-3906 or go to GeauxBRPD.com.

