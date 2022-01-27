Ask the Expert
BRPD hosts community walk Thursday

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they will be continuing their community-based outreach efforts with a walk on Thursday, Jan. 27.

RELATED: 'We have to fill these vacancies' BRPD chief reveals to council main strategy to fight violent crime

Another day ... another presentation and the subject remains the same - collaboration. But we're learning just how under-staffed BRPD is.

The walk is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the corner of Eddie Robinson Sr Drive and South Boulevard.

WAFB's Perry Robinson will have more on this story on 9News at 6 and 10.

