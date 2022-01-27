Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
State Rep. offers plan to combat the teacher shortage crisis
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Saints running back Mark Ingram (14)
JACQUES TALK: Saints RB Mark Ingram