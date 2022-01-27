27-year EBRSO veteran passes away, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A veteran lieutenant of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has died, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux announced Thursday, Jan. 27.

“I’m heartbroken over the loss of Lt. Joseph Bell last night following health issues. I know that many of you, like myself, knew and loved Joe. He was always prepared to go out of his way to help anyone in need of anything. I considered him a great personal friend,” Gautreaux said.

Lt. Joseph Bell (Provided Photo)

Lt. Bell served with the sheriff’s office for more than 27 years, including 21 years with the department’s Uniform Patrol division. He most recently served at the EBRSO Kleinpeter substation.

“My heart goes out to his wife Tara and their children Josh, Nick and Terynie during such a difficult time. Please remember the family in your prayers. May God bless and protect each of you,” Gautreaux said.

Lt. Joseph Bell (left) and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux (right) (Provided Photo)

