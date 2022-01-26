Red Bags
UPDATE: Explosion confirmed at Westlake Chemical south plant

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu officials have confirmed that there was an explosion at the Westlake chemical south plant.

Officials said a tank of Ethylene Dichloride exploded.

The plant is located near Pete Manena Road and PPG Drive.

We are currently reaching out to officials for more information.

We will update this story when information becomes available.

