UPDATE: Explosion confirmed at Westlake Chemical south plant

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu officials have confirmed that there was an explosion at the Westlake chemical south plant.

Officials said a tank of Ethylene Dichloride exploded.

The plant is located near Pete Manena Road and PPG Drive.

We are currently reaching out to officials for more information.

We will update this story when information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.