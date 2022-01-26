Tranquil weather pattern to conclude the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to remain below normal through the weekend. We’ll have a few light freezes to contend with (Thu., Sat., Sun.), so protect people, pets and plants.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 26 (WAFB)

It’s a return of sunshine Wednesday after a series of dreary weather days. Temperatures won’t warm much only reaching the mid 50°s by afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 26 (WAFB)

We see a slight warm up Thursday before a cold front arrives Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 26 (WAFB)

The weak cold front will arrive Friday afternoon to help reinforce the cooler weather. There won’t be moisture for this front to work. Therefore, we are keeping Friday dry.

A warming trend begins on Sunday. The first half of next week will trend warmer than normal. In fact, afternoon highs on Groundhog Day Wednesday will be in the low 70°s. A series of disturbances will lead to an unsettled weather pattern by mid week. Rain chances range between 40-50% Tuesday through Thursday of next week. A cold front Thursday should help clear things out and cool things down to end next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 26 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.