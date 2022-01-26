Red Bags
Support Baton Rouge restaurants and the Food Bank this week

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several of Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together for Restaurant Week.

You have until Saturday, Jan. 29. to enjoy three course meals at dozens of the city’s best restaurants.

A list of all participating restaurants and menus are listed on EATBR.com.

Dining options range from $15 - $45.

Every time you hashtag #eatbr, $2 will go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

