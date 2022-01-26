Support Baton Rouge restaurants and the Food Bank this week
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several of Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together for Restaurant Week.
You have until Saturday, Jan. 29. to enjoy three course meals at dozens of the city’s best restaurants.
A list of all participating restaurants and menus are listed on EATBR.com.
Dining options range from $15 - $45.
Every time you hashtag #eatbr, $2 will go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
RELATED: Raising Cane’s hiring over 100 local crewmembers for long-awaited West Baton Rouge restaurant
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.