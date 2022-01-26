Support Baton Rouge restaurants and the Food Bank this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several of Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together for Restaurant Week.

You have until Saturday, Jan. 29. to enjoy three course meals at dozens of the city’s best restaurants.

It’s Restaurant Week🤤

Come support Baton Rouge eateries and the @brfoodbank when you eat out this week.

A list of all participating restaurants and menus are listed on EATBR.com .

Dining options range from $15 - $45.

Every time you hashtag #eatbr, $2 will go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

