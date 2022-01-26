Red Bags
Southern football’s 2023 home game against Jackson St. will be played in Birmingham

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SWAC will host a series of football games at Birmingham’s Legion Field over the next three seasons, which will cost Southern a home game from being played at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The series, which is being called “SWAC Classic,” will feature Southern hosting Jackson State at Legion Field in 2023. The Jags will play the Tigers there again in 2024 but it will be considered a home game for Jackson State.

Jackson State will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the inaugural game in 2022.

The Birmingham City Council recently approved the agreement recommended by the mayor, which also includes an option to renew for an additional two-year term.

Click here to report a typo.

