SNAP information session happening Wednesday at Eden Park Branch Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents can learn more about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at the Eden Park Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Eden Park Branch Library is located at 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.

A SNAP Coordinator will be available at the library to help residents apply for SNAP benefits, complete re-determinations, simplify reports, report changes, and print SNAP budget summaries.

