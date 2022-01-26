Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

SNAP information session happening Wednesday at Eden Park Branch Library

FIle photo
FIle photo(Wikipedia Commons)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents can learn more about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at the Eden Park Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Eden Park Branch Library is located at 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.

A SNAP Coordinator will be available at the library to help residents apply for SNAP benefits, complete re-determinations, simplify reports, report changes, and print SNAP budget summaries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Support Baton Rouge restaurants and the Food Bank this week
Mooyah's offer recipes to help ensure healthy eating habits in 2022
Mooyah's offer recipes to help ensure healthy eating habits in 2022
Whooping Cranes
Heart of Louisiana: Whooping Cranes
A Baton Rouge nonprofit group gave out clothes and other items to the homeless ahead of...
Baton Rouge nonprofit gives out clothes, other items to homeless ahead of freezing weather