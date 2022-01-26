Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Report: Bears cancel interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen for head coaching vacancy

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the Chicago Bears will no longer interview Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for their head coaching vacancy.

With the interview being called off, Chicago is getting closer to naming Ryan Poles as their next General Manager.

Meanwhile, Saints head coach Sean Payton took the sports world by surprise on Tuesday by announcing his plans to retire after 16 seasons in New Orleans.

Instead of interviewing, Allen stayed in New Orleans on Tuesday with Payton giving his announcement.

Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)
Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)

Allen is expected to interview for the job Payton leaves behind in New Orleans and reportedly has an endorsement from Payton.

Related links
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation
Looking back on the best to ever wear Black & Gold
New Orleans leaders, Gov. Edwards react to Sean Payton’s retirement
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

Prior to New Orleans, Allen was the Raiders’ head coach from 2012-2014 before joining the Saints as an assistant in 2015. He became defensive coordinator in 2016.

The Saints defense improved to fourth in fewest points allowed and seventh in fewest yards allowed this season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced his retirement on Jan. 25, 2022.
Sean Payton announces retirement - Part 1
Twitter reacts to Sean Payton stepping down
Twitter reacts to Sean Payton stepping down
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton holds the George Halas trophy after the Saints won...
Looking back on the best to ever wear Black & Gold