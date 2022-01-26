Raising Cane’s hiring over 100 local crewmembers for long-awaited West Baton Rouge restaurant

The following information comes from Raising Cane’s:

“Caniacs” in West Baton Rouge will soon have a go-to restaurant closer to home as Raising Cane’s gears up to open its new location on LA-1, in front of Walmart.

In preparation for its March opening, the rapidly growing brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is seeking more than 100 local Crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from Crew to management-level. When the new restaurant opens at 3259 LA-1, it will mark the first Cane’s in West Baton Rouge, 19th in the Greater Baton Rouge area, and 63rd in the Boot.

“This has been a passionate request from the West Baton Rouge Community for a long time, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally bring Cane’s to the west side of the river,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Alan Mahen. “As a Baton Rouge-based brand, we’re thrilled to serve the Port Allen, Brusly, and surrounding Communities. As we prepare for our grand opening, we’re on the lookout for passionate individuals to join our Crew. In addition to having a fun work environment, we offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, educational benefits, Community involvement, and more.”

Raising Cane’s was one of just three restaurant brands named to Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list, and the company’s “fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities” earned it a spot on Glassdoor’s coveted “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021. Raising Cane’s is frequently recognized among the “Best Places to Work” in Communities across the country for a number of reasons, including its industry-leading compensation, benefit programs, and guaranteed flexible schedules for all Crewmembers.

What: Raising Cane’s is hiring 100+ local Crewmembers for its first West Baton Rouge Restaurant in Port Allen

When: Now through March 5

Where: Hiring trailer located behind the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant (near Walmart) at 3259 LA-1 in Port Allen

How: Candidates interested in various positions at the new Port Allen Restaurant can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com. Applicants will be contacted quickly to set up an interview after applying. Walk-ins are also welcome Monday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Candidates are encouraged to wear a mask prior to arrival.

Raising Cane’s is consistently ranked among the top restaurant brands for food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, and customer service. In 2020, Sandelman ranked Raising Cane’s the third-highest Restaurant brand in the U.S. for Overall Customer Satisfaction. Technomic® also recently announced Cane’s was voted by its Customers as the top fast-casual Restaurant for Customer Safety during the pandemic.

