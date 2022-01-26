Plaquemine officials looking to reduce blight throughout city

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Plaquemine are working on ways to reduce blight throughout the city.

It’s an initiative to remove dilapidated and dangerous houses.

According to a post by the City of Plaquemine, city officials are “forcing property owners to bring their properties up to city codes, or face penalties, including liens on the property. In a number of cases, the property owners either cannot be found or do not respond to the City’s legal efforts to enforce these ordinances. In those cases, the Board of Selectmen must decide whether they will condemn the properties and have them demolished.”

Below are before and after photos of two condemned houses.

They were recently demolished, and the property was cleared.

