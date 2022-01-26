Mobile sports betting to go live in Louisiana on Friday, agency says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wait nearly is over for Louisiana sports bettors eager to place wagers from their mobile devices. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday (Jan. 26) that some of the state-licensed sites and apps will begin accepting mobile wagers starting Friday at 8 a.m.

Agency chairman Ronnie Johns made the long-awaited announcement in a brief written statement, but did not specify which companies or apps would be among the first to start taking bets Friday.

“Currently eligible sports wagering operators will be approved to accept mobile bets as early as 8 a.m. Friday morning,” the statement said. “The remaining mobile sports wagering operators are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved once those requirements are met.”

Agency attorney Heather Hood said the initial list of approved mobile vendors would probably be released to the public later Wednesday or Thursday.

“Until a certain point, they’re confidential,” she said without elaborating.

Retail sports betting opened in approved Louisiana casinos on Oct. 31, when former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert placed the first state-regulated legal sports bet at the Caesars Sportsbook inside the Harrah’s New Orleans Casino.

Voters in 55 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes approved sports betting last November, but the measure wasn’t signed into law until June. Hurricane Ida further delayed the Louisiana State Police from reviewing casino applications.

Among the operators who have been waiting to take Louisiana bettors’ sports wagers on mobile platforms are DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, BetMGM and WynnBet. The companies have blanketed the state with advertising offering promotional bonuses for those who signed up for their mobile platforms before the Louisiana launch.

The sports betting news site legalsportsreport.com reported Tuesday that Johns’ gaming control board has signed 13 retail sports betting licenses with seven more applications awaiting approval. The Louisiana Lottery will be involved in regulating the mobile sites approved for operation in the state.

Retail sportsbooks in Louisiana handled $39.5 million in wagers in December 2021, generating an estimated $4.38 million in revenue for the casinos, according to the state agency’s January meeting. That was up from a $27.6 million handle reported during the first month of operation.

Having mobile applications approved for use before the biggest sports wagering day of the year -- the Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 13 -- is expected to be a huge boon for the operators and state coffers.

In order to legally bet on sports in Louisiana, users must be at least 21 years old and living within state lines.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.